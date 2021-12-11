Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on January 19th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

