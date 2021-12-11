Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $20 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 244,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,742,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

