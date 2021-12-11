Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 7,933 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $26,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

