Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.