Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 24,843 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fisker by 22.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 640.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE FSR opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

