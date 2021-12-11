Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 560,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

