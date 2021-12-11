Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $204.23 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 288,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $204,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

ENB stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

