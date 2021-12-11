Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,437.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3,425.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

