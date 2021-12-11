Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

