Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.27 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,586 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,991. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

