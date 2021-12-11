Strs Ohio Acquires 12,400 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baidu were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

