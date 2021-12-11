Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 798.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $27,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 27.8% in the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 807.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOXA opened at $36.82 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

