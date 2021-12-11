Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.25 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.