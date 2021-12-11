Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $772.20

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 772.20 ($10.24) and traded as high as GBX 782.75 ($10.38). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 772 ($10.24), with a volume of 72,634 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £941.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 772.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 771.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

