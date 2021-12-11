Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $6.71 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $424.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Destination XL Group news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $56,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,457. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

