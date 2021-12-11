Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $461.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $503.51.
In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
