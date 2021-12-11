Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $461.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

