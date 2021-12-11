$10.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings per share of $10.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.14. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $9.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $33.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.39 to $33.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $37.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.37 to $38.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,588.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,484.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,462.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.