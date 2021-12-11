Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.690-$7.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$6.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.27 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.25-3.32 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

