Brokerages Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

