Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.11

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and traded as high as $41.05. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other.

