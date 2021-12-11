Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.03. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 24,203 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFAB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

