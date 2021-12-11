Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.41

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and traded as low as $13.36. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 65,766 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

