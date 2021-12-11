Insider Buying: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Acquires 3,236 Shares of Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Beth Zayicek purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IVR opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

