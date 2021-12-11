Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 19,600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.55 million and a PE ratio of -33.75.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

