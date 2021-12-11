Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

