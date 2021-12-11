AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) CEO Richard A. Gonzalez Sells 174,100 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $126.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $6,379,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 75.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
