Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 896 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

