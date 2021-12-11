NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman Buys 5,240 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,240 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NN stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $197.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NN by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NN by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NN by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

