Devery Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,174.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $138,577.40 and approximately $6,174.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00210438 BTC.

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

