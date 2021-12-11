COTI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.47 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $268.92 million and approximately $39.47 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.97 or 0.08245722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,360.43 or 1.00268838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

