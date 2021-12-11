DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Achieves $27.88 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.88 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00210175 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,450,235 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

