10,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Bought by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of Argus Capital stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18.

