Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCV. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 25.0% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter valued at $199,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCV opened at $9.94 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

