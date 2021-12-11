Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,001 Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 25.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCV opened at $9.94 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

