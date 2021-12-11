Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,980 Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,496,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,691,000.

Get Slam alerts:

SLAM stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.