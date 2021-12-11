Exos Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

NYSE CRHC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.