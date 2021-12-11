Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,529,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $7.10 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

