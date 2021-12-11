New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.44 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,632 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 115.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

