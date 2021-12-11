New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,611 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $44,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after buying an additional 101,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $168.97 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

