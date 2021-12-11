Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $50,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $184.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

