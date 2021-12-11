VITE (VITE) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. VITE has a total market cap of $42.49 million and $7.02 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,028,464,483 coins and its circulating supply is 495,893,373 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

