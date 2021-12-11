Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 181 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $20,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $113.40 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

