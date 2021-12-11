Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick Acquires 2,088 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $15,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $7.19 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

