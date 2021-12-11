Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $265.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.89.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

