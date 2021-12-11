Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

NKLA opened at $9.72 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

