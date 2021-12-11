Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in VMware by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,102 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.32. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

