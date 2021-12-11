OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $460.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.14 and its 200 day moving average is $416.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $334.08 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

