Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 54.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,025 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 4.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 84,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

SH opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

