13,920 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

MOO opened at $94.05 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $75.32 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

