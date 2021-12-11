13,920 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

MOO opened at $94.05 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $75.32 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

