iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.78. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

